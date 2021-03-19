Wadsworth man who survived a heart attack shares his journey to getting COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Todd Rains says the moment he found out he was eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he wasted no time signing up for it.
“I’m a bad ticker guy like this thing barely works... I’m glad I get the vaccination,” said Rains.
Rains suffered a heart attack back in 2013 and from then on his main focus was to stay healthy.
Staying healthy became a challenge for Rains in 2020 when he got COVID-19.
He says he was scared that he wouldn’t survive his fight with COVID.
“I mean next to having a heart attack, I don’t remember being so sick... I was sick for 10 days,” Rains added.
Last week, when Governor Dewine announced Ohioans 50 and over could get the vaccine, Rains requested an appointment at Rite Aid.
He hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet because of the pharmacy’s long waitlist.
Rains says now that people with heart disease are eligible, he hopes can get vaccinated quicker so he’s protected from this deadly virus.
“It was not fun, so I don’t ever want to get it again, so I can’t wait to get my vaccine,” said Rains.
Rains says the first thing he is doing after he gets the coveted vaccine is going to an Indians game.
