When will children start getting vaccinated against Covid-19?

“For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term. With regard to children, we’re doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to 9, 9 to 6, 6-2, and six months to two years. We anticipate we’ll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022,” Dr. Fauci said.