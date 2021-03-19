22-year-old Akron man arrested for aggravated robbery and murder of 21-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Kashmair Mingo on outstanding murder and aggravated robbery warrants for his involvement in the shooting of 21-year-old Tyrae Carter.
Police said Carter was killed in the area of Tampa Avenue and 28th Street SW on Dec. 3.
The Nestor Avenue resident was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Stephanie Lane, according to police.
When Mingo was taken into custody, police found he had a firearm, police said.
According to police, he was additonally charged with weapons under disability.
