Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect accused of stealing a car out of the parking lot of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on 1235 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Police said the auto theft happened on Feb. 28.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by police:
If you recognize the suspect, call Det. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
If you see the suspect, do not approach them. Call 911 instead.
