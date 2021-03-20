Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot

Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot
Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot (Source: Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 11:10 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect accused of stealing a car out of the parking lot of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on 1235 E. Tallmadge Ave.

Police said the auto theft happened on Feb. 28.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by police:

Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot
Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot (Source: Akron Police)
Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot
Akron Police search for suspect who stole car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car parking lot (Source: Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspect, call Det. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

If you see the suspect, do not approach them. Call 911 instead.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.