Browns sign DL Malik Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns got Myles Garrett some help up front, signing defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a 1-year deal.
Jackson, 31, was a salary cap casualty in Philadelphia this offseason.
He’s played 9 years in the league, racking up 35.0 sacks and one trip to the Pro Bowl (2017).
Cleveland has lost Larry Ogunjobi, Vincent Taylor and Adrian Clayborn from last year’s defensive line.
The future of Olivier Vernon is also in question after he ruptured his Achilles in week 17.
The Browns did add Takk McKinley, formerly of Atlanta.
