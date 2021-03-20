Bucyrus, Ohio man arrested and charged in Capitol riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty one-year-old Ethan C. Seitz, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was arrested Friday by the Cleveland Division of the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol violence.
Seitz is charged with:
- 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) - Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority;
- 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) - Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority;
- 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) - Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds;
Seitz made his initial appearance Friday before Magistrate Judge Kathleen B. Burke. He was released on bond and can not travel outside of the Northern District except to attend court in Washington D.C.
His next court appearance is scheduled via Zoom in the District of Columbia for Wednesday, March 24 at 1 p.m.
