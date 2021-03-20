Cleveland police: Man walking along Tremont towpath discovers body of 20-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man walking along the towpath in Tremont found the body of a 20-year-old man on Saturday morning.
The body was discovered on the towpath near the intersection of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., according to a media release from Cleveland police.
The body and spent shell casings found near the body were found near a bench, the release said.
No wounds were immediately visible, according to police
The homicide unit responded to the scene, but the body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what killed the man.
The death remains under investigation, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
