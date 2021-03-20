Elderly man dies in accidental, electrical fire at Cleveland home, fire department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man died and another person is hospitalized after a Saturday house fire on Cleveland’s West Side.
The blaze occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday at a home on W. 123rd Street near Lorain Avenue, a spokesperson for Cleveland Fire said.
Investigation found the fire was accidental and caused by electrical issues, the fire department said. They warned that overcrowded electrical outlets are a fire hazard. The fire department also warned that extension cords should only be for temporary use.
EMS took the injured victim to MetroHealth, according to a tweet posted by Cleveland Fire.
The deceased victim’s identity is not yet released.
No firefighters were injured in this incident, the fire department said.
The fire is now extinguished.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.