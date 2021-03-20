FEMA to offer vaccine registration help Saturday at South Euclid, Warrensville Heights libraries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FEMA is headed to libraries in South Euclid and Warrensville Heights to help residents sign up for vaccine appointments at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic.
FEMA staff will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst and Warrensville Heights branches of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, according to a release.
There will also be RTA bus passes for those who need transportation to a vaccination site, the library said.
The library asks you call ahead if you plan to visit.
The South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch is located at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid. Call ahead at (216) 382-4880.
The Warrensville Heights branch is located at 4415 Northfield Road in Warrensville Heights. Call ahead at (216) 464-5280.
Click here for more information about parking at the Wolstein Center.
Click here to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.