Funeral held for corrections officer killed working security at Parma sports bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and loved ones said good-bye to the Cuyahoga County corrections officer who was killed while working security at a Parma bar.
The funeral mass for Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, was held at St. Michaels Church at 10 a.m., according to a funeral home obituary.
He was interred at Holy Cross Cemetary.
“He will be missed by all who knew and loved him,” the obituary read. “The family is proud of the hero he is. He died doing the honorable work he so loved, protecting and guiding those in his care. Timmy had the biggest smile that would light up any room he entered.”
Cruz was shot to death, along with Sean Michael Acierno, 29, of Parma, outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road on March 13.
Two brothers have been arrested for the shooting.
