Lake County Narcotics Agency seize crack cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, $2500 cash from Painesville home

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed by the Lake County Narcotics Agency, Painesville Police, and the Lake County Sheriff’s SWAT team lead to the seizure of crack cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and about $2500 in cash, according to LCNA.
LCNA said agents served the warrant around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday on Nebraska Street.
Criminal charges against the 41-year-old Painesville man will be pursued through the Lake County Grand Jury, LCNA confirmed.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.