Magical season ends for Cleveland State in NCAA tourney loss to Houston

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cinderella season is over for Cleveland State.
The Vikings were eliminated by #2 seed Houston Friday in the NCAA Tournament, 87-56.
Quentin Grimes led Houston with 18 points
The Vikings got 11 from D’Moi Hodge but shot just 38 percent from the floor
CSU, champion of the Horizon League, finishes at 19-8 overall.
Friday was the final college game for CSU seniors Torrey Patton, Craig Beaudion and Algevon Eichelberger.
Now the attention will turn to Dennis Gates, the reigning conference co-Coach of the Year, who is likely to be pursued by larger schools with head coach openings.
Gates is 30-29 in 2 seasons at CSU.
His wife Jocelyn is a senior associate athletic director at Boston College, which recently fired head coach Jim Christian.
