Man dies after crashing into porch on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man was killed after the van he was driving crashed into the porch of a house on Lakeview Road.
The crash happened Friday shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lakeview Road on the city’s East Side, according to a Cleveland police media release.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, and he died at the scene of the crash.
Another man, 40, was taken to University Hospitals. It was unclear if that man was involved in the crash.
The home sustained structural damage to the stairs and a pillar, police said.
