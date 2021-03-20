Ohio Investigate Unit cites downtown Cleveland club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A club in downtown Cleveland is at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited the business for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
The DSTRKT Club in Cleveland was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Patrons sat side-by-side at the bar, didn’t practice social distancing and stood with drinks, according to a press release.
Many of the customers and bar staff were not wearing masks, the OIU said.
Cleveland Division of Police assisted the OIU in issuing this citation.
The business may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.