Police: 35-year-old man shot, killed while parked in driveway of Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Friday night shooting outside an Akron home has killed a 35-year-old man, police said.
An investigation led by Akron detectives suggests an unknown suspect shot the victim while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, according to police.
The victim was inside a car parked in the driveway of a home located on the 200 block of Noble Avenue, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.
The suspect fled after the shooting, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., police said.
The victim was pronounced dead after EMS took him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
His identity is not released at this time.
A nearby home was struck by gunfire during this incident, according to police.
Police haven’t arrested a suspect, a press release said. Akron detectives will continue investigating.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this homicide. Anonymous tips are accepted.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
