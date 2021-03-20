Turn in emotions for 2 Cleveland families in less than 24 hours after court grants new trial for accused shooting suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A glimmer of hope for two shattered families shines after an Ohio court just ruled two men accused in a shooting deserve a new trial.
More than 15 years ago, Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips insisted they were wrongfully convicted for a shooting that police say happened on Woodland and East 55th Street.
Two people were shot, but no one died, still they were both sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.
Their case went before the Ohio 8th District court of appeals and they unanimously granted them a new trial citing a lack of evidence.
The ruling gives Sutton’s sister Lacretia Sutton hope.
“We got some yes’s today and that means we are touching down. That means that they are innocent. Come on prosecutor do your job and let your boys go,” said Sutton.
But a new trial doesn’t mean they are free, yet. Judge Peter Corrigan has decided the earliest Sutton and Phillips will see any daylight will be after a May 3 bond hearing.
The Ohio Innocence Project attorney Donald Caster, told 19 News back in July that despite the evidence justice never wants to be wrong.
“Michael and Kenny are innocent and the problem is the criminal justice is designed to protect itself,” said Caster.
So while this matter lingers on Roberta Sutton-Cook, is begging that justice be done.
This Mother is tired of the emotional roller-coaster she has been forced to ride.
“Please give them a bond please give Kenny a bond. I am tired of crying because time waits for no one,” said Cook.
