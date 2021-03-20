18-year-old man dies in Euclid car crash, 2 others injured

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning and two others were injured in a car crash in Euclid, police said.
The driver, Herman Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a press release.
Police are working to learn more about this wreck, which occurred at 4:12 a.m. Saturday on Euclid Avenue near Dille Road.
The exact cause of the crash is not known at this time, according to police, and officers don’t yet know if other cars were involved.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed Taylor was driving a Nissan Rouge when the car swerved off the road and struck a traffic signal box.
The car then flipped and caught fire, according to police.
Police said two of the vehicle’s passengers were taken to hospitals by EMS.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. Although one of the passengers was seriously injured, police said.
The victims are seniors at Euclid High School and players on the Panther football team, police said in a press release.
