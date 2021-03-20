72-year-old woman killed in Portage County crash after veering into oncoming traffic

EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a two-way crash on SR-14 in Edinburg Township turned deadly on Friday.
Troopers from the Ravenna Post were called to the scene near milepost 15 at approximately 12:32 p.m.
Investigators determined a 2007 Ford Taurus driven by 72-year-old Patricia Reese of Ravenna was heading east when she approached a car that was stopped turning left onto Knapp Road, according to OHSP.
OSHP said Reese drove left of center to avoid hitting the car but struck a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia that was heading west.
Reese was pronounced dead at the scene while the 62-year-old Crestline man driving the Freightliner was not taken to the hospital from the scene, according to OSHP.
According to OSHP, impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ravenna Township Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office assisted on scene.
