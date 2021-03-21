BCI investigates officer-involved shooting in Maple Heights

By Avery Williams | March 21, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 11:08 AM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maple Heights, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office told 19 News.

Maple Heights Police Department requested BCI after a Sunday morning shooting, a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office said in an email.

Crime Scene and Special Investigation units from BCI responded to the scene, according to a statement.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured, according to the spokesperson.

BCI continues investigating this shooting.

Additional information is not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

