BCI investigates officer-involved shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maple Heights, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office told 19 News.
Maple Heights Police Department requested BCI after a Sunday morning shooting, a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office said in an email.
Crime Scene and Special Investigation units from BCI responded to the scene, according to a statement.
The officers involved in the shooting were not injured, according to the spokesperson.
BCI continues investigating this shooting.
Additional information is not yet available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
