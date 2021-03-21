Days Inn closure leaves some long-time residents homeless with only 2 days notice

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents are out of their homes now that a Days Inn is shutting down.
Richard Oliver, 72, said, he’s one of them.
“There’s no answer. They just made up their mind. You have to be off the property and if you’re not off the property, we’re gonna call the police,” he said.
The disabled Vietnam War Veteran told 19 News he’s lived at the Days Inn on Engle Road in Middleburg Heights for the last year and a half. He said management told him Friday he has to leave by Monday, even though his bill is paid through the end of the month.
“For one thing, there’s nothing legal posted on the doors as to an eviction notice, there’s no court order from the courts as to why the eviction is taking place,” Oliver said.
Sunday morning, 19 News cameras were rolling as he got a moving truck and started to pack up his things.
The 19 News crew stopped by the front desk to get more information about the situation but a man working said he didn’t have permission to talk.
There’s a sign posted on the front door that says: “No Room Available, Closing Tomorrow.”
In the meantime, Oliver said this isn’t fair and the people who have been living there are suffering.
“I had to put so much, they’re gonna pay what I want with interest,” he said. “I want to take them to court, they want to shut this place down, I’m gonna shut it down.”
19 News reached out to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts headquarters but did not immediately hear back.
