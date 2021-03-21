Euclid Fire Department issues warning after fighting 3 serious fires in 5 weeks started by children playing with lighters

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Fire Department is urging parents to use child-resistant or childproof lighters after fighting the third serious fire in five weeks started by a child playing with a lighter.
“Keep matches, lighters and other ignitable substances in a secured location out of your child’s reach,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.
The latest fire happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building located at 26801 Brush Ave.
Euclid Fire Department said the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor while a child was playing with a lighter. The bedding caught fire first. Then, the fire spread to the entire second floor and a small part of the attic.
Crews saw heavy fire coming out of a second floor window when they got to the scene, the post said.
After firefighters entered the second floor, they found two bedrooms engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at 11:02 p.m. with the assistance of crews from Willowick, Wickliffe, Richmond Heights and South Euclid fire departments.
Building residents were evacuated without injury, according to the post.
Fire damages are estimated to be $200,000 to the apartment building and $25,000 to contents, the fire department said.
