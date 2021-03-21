Roads reopen following police situation in South Euclid

Roads reopen following police situation in South Euclid
By Avery Williams | March 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 2:59 PM

UPDATE: The roads are open as of 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

Original story below.

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A police situation in South Euclid is causing temporary road closures, the city announced in a Facebook post.

The intersection of South Green Road and Monticello Boulevard are currently closed. A portion of Ruple Road is also closed.

The city said South Euclid police, along with the Crisis Negotiator Team and Chagrin Valley Command Center, are working to deescalate a situation involving an armed man.

