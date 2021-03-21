Two highway crashes on Cleveland’s southwest side snarl traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two crashes that occurred less than an hour and a half apart on the city’s southwest side snarled traffic Sunday afternoon.
A crash on I-480 west near SR-237 closed the left lane of traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Traffic was backed up on I-480 beyond I-71.
Another crash occurred on I-71 north near West 150th Street. That closed the highway, according to ODOT.
At least one crash involved a motorcycle, according to authorities.
One crash occurred at 4:07 p.m.; the other at 5:30 p.m., a dispatcher said, but it was unclear which happened at what time.
Emergency responders have not released information about the circumstances of the crashes or whether anyone was injured.
