Two highway crashes on Cleveland’s southwest side snarl traffic
A passenger in a passing car snapped a photo of the scene of a crash on I-480 westbound Sunday afternoon. (Source: Natasha Alexander)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 6:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two crashes that occurred less than an hour and a half apart on the city’s southwest side snarled traffic Sunday afternoon.

A crash on I-480 west near SR-237 closed the left lane of traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up on I-480 beyond I-71.

A photo from an ODOT camera captured a crash on I-480 near SR-237 Sunday afternoon. (Source: ODOT)

Another crash occurred on I-71 north near West 150th Street. That closed the highway, according to ODOT.

At least one crash involved a motorcycle, according to authorities.

One crash occurred at 4:07 p.m.; the other at 5:30 p.m., a dispatcher said, but it was unclear which happened at what time.

Emergency responders have not released information about the circumstances of the crashes or whether anyone was injured.

An ODOT camera captured traffic backed up on I-71 northbound near I-480 on Sunday afternoon. (Source: ODOT)

