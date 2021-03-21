40-year-old man sent to hospital after Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a Sunday morning house fire in Cleveland.
Cleveland firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to battle the blaze, the fire department said.
The fire occurred at a home in the 14800 block of Glendale Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.
EMS took the 40-year-old man to MetroHealth for smoke inhalation treatment, the fire department said.
No word on cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.