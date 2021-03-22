2 Akron women shot leaving suspected after-hours party

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man they said shot and wounded two women leaving an after-hours party early Sunday morning.
Marcellars Miller Jr. was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Hardesty Blvd. in Akron.
Police said they also recovered a gun on the front porch of the home.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, but said when they arrived they only found shell casings, no victims.
Moments later, police found a bullet riddled Dodge Avenger parked in the 1000 block of Courtland Avenue.
Both victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, were still inside the vehicle.
The 27-year-old was shot in the back and the 28-year-old was grazed by a bullet.
Police said they are being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Miller is charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability and domestic violence.
According to police, Miller is related to one of the victims, but no details on the relationship have been released.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.