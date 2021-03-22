Bash on the Bay returns this summer with Blake Shelton, Keith Urban

Setup for the Bash on the Bay in 2018. The event's organizers said the two-day concert will take place once again in August 2021.
By Steph Krane | March 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 10:03 AM

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you can’t wait for summer and the return of live country music, you’re in luck.

Bash on the Bay is returning to Put-in-Bay this August after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are set to headline the event, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26.

Here are the full lineup for both days:

Wednesday, Aug. 25:

  • Blake Shelton
  • Runaway June
  • Cale Dodds
  • John King
  • Cumberland Run

Thursday, Aug. 26:

  • Keith Urban
  • Carly Pearce
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cory Farley
  • The Outliers

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26, at 10 a.m. on eTix.com.

The event’s organizers said all tickets will be refunded if a coronavirus-related cancellation occurs.

