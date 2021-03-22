Bash on the Bay returns this summer with Blake Shelton, Keith Urban

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you can’t wait for summer and the return of live country music, you’re in luck.
Bash on the Bay is returning to Put-in-Bay this August after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are set to headline the event, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26.
Here are the full lineup for both days:
Wednesday, Aug. 25:
- Blake Shelton
- Runaway June
- Cale Dodds
- John King
- Cumberland Run
Thursday, Aug. 26:
- Keith Urban
- Carly Pearce
- Walker Hayes
- Cory Farley
- The Outliers
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26, at 10 a.m. on eTix.com.
The event’s organizers said all tickets will be refunded if a coronavirus-related cancellation occurs.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.