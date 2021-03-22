Cleveland Catholic school music teacher pleads not guilty to importuning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old music teacher at Our Lady of Angels School pleaded not guilty to two counts of importuning and one count of possession of criminal tools at his arraignment Monday.
Gregory Kinat is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Kinat was actually talking to an undercover officer and the alleged conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
Kinat was arrested on Feb. 8.
He has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest.
Kinat remains out on a $15,000 bond and will be back in court on April 5.
