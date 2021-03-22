Cleveland Public Library offers help with COVID-19 vaccinations, testing

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library (CPL) is making it easier to schedule and get to vaccine appointments.
FEMA workers will be at select library branches to assist people who need help scheduling an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine. This week, they’ll be at the Rice branch on 11535 Shaker Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Most library will also have free RTA passes to vaccination sites across the county.
CPL is also now offering free at-home coronavirus test kits. The rapid tests, made by Abbott BinaxNOW, are available at the Main Library drive-up window. The window is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
The antigen tests deliver results within 15 minutes, sent through an app.
The at-home tests and provided through a partnership between the CPL and the Ohio Department of Health.
