Cleveland schools begin 1st week with entire district back in hybrid model

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Metropolitan School District students who opted for in-person learning were back in the classroom on Monday in the CMSD’s hybrid model after half the students started last week.
“It was an exciting week,” said Jillian Ahrens, a first grade teacher at Memorial Elementary School on East 152nd Street in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. “I got to meet my class and my students who had only ever met through a screen before. Just to see their faces and to meet them in person was very heartwarming.”
“They get so lonely, depressed,” said Memorial parent Ashley Crutchfield. “It’s been a year. They need to engage with the other kids.”
Despite the challenges of remote learning, there were benefits.
“The year we’ve been through, which has been really challenging, pushed our students as well as our teachers to learn a lot of new skills that, without the pandemic, they may not have learned,” Ahrens said. “Now, my students are able to function with a laptop or an iPad without support, so the amount of learning that took place on the tech end, I don’t know if it happened this fast any other way.”
And in addition to learning in the classroom, students and teachers needed to relearn how to be in the classroom.
“In the past, they could just get up and grab a tissue if they needed a tissue or go to throw something out in a garbage can. It wasn’t a big deal,” said Ahrens. “Now, we have to be very thoughtful around those protocols and those processes to make sure we’re keeping distance. We know the way we’re going to be doing these things now.”
This week, grades three through eight, 10, and 11 all return, doubling the amount of students in each school. The next test for the district will include logistics.
“To make sure the timing is right on bathroom breaks, to make sure the timing is right on movement through the building,” said Ahrens. “There are still things we are figuring out.”
Both teachers and parents, however, are confident the efforts made to keep everyone safe will work.
“Every parent feels nervous about their kids, whether during this or any other time,” said Cerina Vanpelt, who has a fifth- and seventh-grader at Memorial. “I know this school and we’ve been here for a while and they really care so they’re going to take the extra mile they need to. I’m not worried.”
“I do feel safe and I do feel my students are safe,” said Ahrens.
Ahrens says about 20% of her students have opted for remote-only learning, but stresses some are thriving learning out of the classroom, particularly some of the older students.
