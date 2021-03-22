Cleveland: U.S. Postal Service is hiring 150 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring 150 people in Cleveland and Akron.
The positions are for city carrier assistants who perform mail delivery, mail processing, or a combination of those duties, according to a press release from the Postal Service.
The positions pay $17.29 an hour. You must be 18 years old to apply or be 16 years old with a high school diploma.
Applicants must pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.
Here’s the link to apply www.usps.com/careers.
