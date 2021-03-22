Euclid High School senior killed, 2 others injured after car flips in fiery crash

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Euclid High School senior was killed on Monday morning in what police call a tragic accident that happened on Euclid Avenue near the Dille Road intersection.
Euclid Police identified the victim as Herman Taylor.
Capt. Mitch Houser said Taylor was driving his 2009 Nissan Rogue when it crashed at 4:12 a.m.
Riding in the car with him were two other EHS senior men, one 18 and one 19, according to Houser.
The captain confirmed both passengers were taken to the hospital.
The 19-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries while the 18-year-old has been released, Houser said.
According to Houser, the Rogue went off the road, struck a traffic signal box, flipped over, and caught fire.
The initial investigation indicates excessive speed as a contributing factor, according to Houser.
Houser said no other vehicles are believed to have played a role in the cause of the crash.
“Several motorists stopped at the scene prior to the arrival of first responders. Despite the lethal danger of the burning vehicle, they pulled Colvin and Jones to safety. Were it not for their bravery and quick thinking, Colvin and Jones could easily have died in the fire. They are to be commended for their exceptional selflessness, bravery, and compassion. The Euclid Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and loved ones,” Houser said.
