Former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed announces run for mayor

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed announced Monday he’s entering the race for Cleveland mayor.
Reed spent 16 years representing Ward 2 on City Council. He was first elected to that position in 1999 and decided not to seek re-election for the position in 2017, the same year he first ran for mayor.
He was defeated by current mayor Frank Jackson in the Nov, 7, 2017 general election after winning only 40 percent of the vote.
Reed previously served as Minority Affairs Coordinator for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a role he stepped down from this March.
In his announcement video for the 2021 race, Reed promised to tackle poverty, safe neighborhoods, infant mortality and job preparation.
Reed is the second person to make the official announcement he’s running for Cleveland mayor in 2021; community organizer Justin Bibb also said he’s hoping to win the position.
The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 14. The top two candidates from that election will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.
