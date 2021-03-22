Fugitive wanted for shooting Canton man multiple times

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for a shooting in Canton.
Canton police said Daniel Pride, 35, shot another man three times on March 5.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Fairmount Blvd. NE.
The victim, whose name is not being released, survived is injuries.
U.S. Marshals said Pride’s last known address is near the 700 block of Alexander Place NE in Canton, but he has also lived in Canton.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
You can also send a web tip at this webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
