Grand jury indicts MetroHealth medical assistant accused of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail

Grand jury indicts MetroHealth medical assistant accused of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail
Tamika Hardy (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel | March 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 11:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 42-year-old MetroHealth Medical Center medical assistant for allegedly bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Tamika Hardy was arrested on March 9 by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

According to officials, Hardy was assigned to the jail and was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates for medical care.

(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Hardy was indicted on a number of charges; including, trafficking, drug possession and prohibition of conveyance of certain items.

Statement from MetroHealth Medical Center:

“The MetroHealth System does not condone the behavior alleged in the charges. We are cooperating fully with investigators and will take disciplinary action as appropriate.”

Hardy is free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 13.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.