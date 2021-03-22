Portage County man to be sentenced in connection with death of girlfriend

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Portage County man will be sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2021.

Zachary Blosser pleaded guilty in July to the lesser offense after originally being indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for the death of Kaylee Freitag.

PREVIOUS STORY: Portage County man pleads guilty in connection with death of girlfriend

Freitag was 17 when she was found dead on March 12, 2021 inside a home in Nelson Township.

Blosser’s sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday under Judge Becky Doherty.

He faces a maximum of 16 and a half years in prison.