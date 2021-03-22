Grand jury indicts 18-year-old Portage County man accused of killing 17-year-old girlfriend

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Grand Jury indicted the 18-year-old man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend.
Zachary Blosser was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tamping with evidence.
According to the Portage County Sheriff, Blosser shot and killed Kaylee Freitag at a home in Nelson Township around 4 p.m. on March 12.
During his arraignment in Ravenna Municpal Court, a Portage County prosecutor said Freitag was pregnant.
The Portage County Sheriff posted the below statement on Facebook:
On behalf of Sheriff Zuchowski and the entire Portage County Sheriff’s Office our hearts and prayers are with the family members and friends struggling through this difficult time.
Blosser is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on April 7.
