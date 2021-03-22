Man carjacked in Akron after meeting up with girl he met on Snapchat

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Parma man who met up with a 17-year-old girl he met on Snapchat was assaulted and robbed by two men who tried to steal his car, Akron Police said.
Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, officers went to the 1700 block of Nanaula Drive after receiving a report of the carjacking.
The 23-year-old told police that he came to Akron to meet with the girl. The girl then led him to a home on Nanaula Drive, where two men got into his car, assaulted him, and robbed him at gunpoint.
The man ran to a nearby house to call police after the girl and the two suspects drove off with his car.
Police later found the 17-year-old girl at a home on Carpenter Street. She was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after she admitted her involvement in the robbery.
Police found the man’s vehicle, a Chevy Trax, near the girl’s home on Carpenter Avenue.
The two men who got in the victim’s vehicle still haven’t been found.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490
