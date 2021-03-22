NFL: Full steam ahead for 2021 draft weekend plans in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety will remain a huge priority for the NFL with local and state organizations having a hand in planning the draft celebration, which is set to hit Cleveland in late April.
The league said they expect to put on a large-scale event.
“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly-anticipated events in sports,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business & league events, “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the city of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.”
The draft will include a huge stage and what the league calls the “NFL Draft Theatre” where players will be called up on stage when they hear there name called during the first round of the draft.
The stage will be built just to the Northeast of FirstEnergy Stadium to provide views of the lake and the city skyline.
The draft footprint will encompass West 3rd to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and will include interactive activities including, the NFL Draft Experience.
To keep control of capacity fans will be asked to register for the NFL Draft Experience, starting March 29, through the NFL One Pass App.
The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will soon announce multiple concerts that will play on the main stage.
Mike Mulhall, of the sports commission, said the draft comes at good time as the city of Cleveland begins to pull out of the pandemic as the out of town visitors are just what the city needs.
“To be able to bring in 10,000 room nights for that community is huge, filling our restaurants, all done responsibly,” Mulhall said, “It is going to be a major event with tens of thousands of people not just local and we have this infusion of what we call other people’s money.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.