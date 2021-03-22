NFL releases tentative details, renderings for upcoming draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More information is being released regarding the upcoming 86th annual NFL Draft, slated to be held in Cleveland.
Images released by the NFL show the main draft stage placed lakeside between FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The “Draft Theatre” will serve as viewing area for invited fully-vaccinated individuals at the inner circle.
According to the league, a select number of draft prospects will be in attendance. Other potential future NFL players will be participating remotely.
Coaching staff and team officials will be permitted to gather in an NFL Draft room at the location of their choosing.
A interactive football theme park will be open to the public by reservation only, the NFL announced.
Additionally, headlining musicians will perform daily as an homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Ohio governor previously said he is communicating the with NFL, the city, and health departments to determine an ideal capacity for spectators while still following COVID-19 protocols.
“Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events, said.
The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 through May 1.
“We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year’s NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new draft prospects, football’s great history, and our fans,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the owners of the Cleveland Browns, said. “It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend.”
