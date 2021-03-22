Northeast Ohio weather: Opportunities for rain are plentiful this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be beautiful outside now, but this week will bring the most abundant opportunities for rain we have seen all month.
If the month of March were to end right now, it would be the second driest March on record.
That’s pretty impressive!
However, if we accumulate 0.65″ of rainfall before March 31st, we’ll get knocked out of the top 10 driest Marches on record.
That is entirely possible this week, with showers in the forecast late Tuesday night, off and on through the day on Wednesday, Thursday (late-afternoon and evening), and Friday.
Temperature-wise, expect highs around 70 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Things will turn cooler for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
