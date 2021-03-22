Northeast Ohio weather: Opportunities for rain are plentiful this week

Northeast Ohio weather: Opportunities for rain are plentiful this week
Northeast Ohio weather: Highs near 70 for the first week of spring
By Samantha Roberts | March 22, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be beautiful outside now, but this week will bring the most abundant opportunities for rain we have seen all month.

Northeast Ohio weather: Highs near 70 for the first week of spring

If the month of March were to end right now, it would be the second driest March on record.

That’s pretty impressive!

However, if we accumulate 0.65″ of rainfall before March 31st, we’ll get knocked out of the top 10 driest Marches on record.

That is entirely possible this week, with showers in the forecast late Tuesday night, off and on through the day on Wednesday, Thursday (late-afternoon and evening), and Friday.

Temperature-wise, expect highs around 70 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Things will turn cooler for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.