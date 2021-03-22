Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern most of this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not too shabby for March. We will be well in the 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon. A warmer than normal air mass is forecast to stick around the majority of the week. The main storm track remains west of us, which in turn, keeps us quite warm. There is more cloud cover in play tomorrow and then a weak front will track through Wednesday. There is a threat of some showers Wednesday morning then again later in the afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s tomorrow and I think we could go above 70 degrees Wednesday as a south wind ramps up. Things will get more active and changeable towards the end of the week as the storm tracks do get much closer to our area.