Ohio Bobcats have 3 Northeast Ohio players on team during NCAA Tournament competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bobcats have quickly become one of the darlings of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, thanks to a 62-58 win over fourth seeded Virginia on Saturday night. Being a school from the Buckeye State, their pipeline of talent has tapped in to high schools from Northeast Ohio.
Sophomore Lunden McDay is the most notable from the area.
The Bobcat starting point guard played at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s high school in Akron where he was a part of back-to-back state championship teams in 2017 and 2018.
McDay plays almost 30 minutes per game for the Bobcats and averages 10 points per game.
McDay wasted no time making an impact in Athens.
Last season he was part of the All-Mac Freshman Team.
McDay scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and added a steal in the win over Virginia, logging 36 minutes in the win.
Sophomore forward Mason McMurray hails from Stow-Munroe Falls high school.
He averages around five minutes per game is a 42% three-point shooter.
Junior guard John Tenerowicz played his high school ball at St. Ignatius.
The 13th-seeded Bobcats play the fifth-seeded Creighton Monday at 6:10 p.m.
