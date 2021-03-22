Ohio brings number of total reported cases to over 1 million during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 18,347 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,001,194 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, just hours after he gave the OK to vaccine providers to begin filling daily vacant appointments with anybody 16 years and older.
The 24-hour increase of 1,444 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 149,946 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 52,207 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,339 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
