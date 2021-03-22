Ohio governor authorizes vaccine providers to fill open appointments with anyone 16 and older

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor was in Northeast Ohio on Monday morning to make an important announcement while touring a COVID-19 vaccination site.
During his remarks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized vaccine providers to begin making appointments available to individuals who are at least 16 years old if there are vacancies in daily schedules.
“I authorized all of the health departments in the state and any other of the locations, we have about 1,300 locations around the state of Ohio, we have now authorized them that if they cannot fill slots this week or next week, authorized them this morning to go ahead and offer them to 16 years of age and older,” Gov. DeWine said.
The governor made the remarks while being joined by Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown at Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, according to 19 News affiliate WKBN.
Vaccine appointments are currently open to all those who are at least 40 years old, who are diagnosed with certain medications, or who work in certain job fields.
Eligibility officially opens to people who are 16 and older in Ohio on March 29.
As of Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported 999,750 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
