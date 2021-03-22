Reyes homers again in Tribe spring loss to Brewers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening Day is 10 days away, but Franmil Reyes looks ready now.
The Indians slugger homered again Monday, his 4th of the spring and second in 2 days, in a 6-3 loss to Milwaukee.
Reyes is hitting .333 this spring with 6 RBI and said “I feel great” repeatedly after the game.
“We got something special for you guys,” Reyes said on a media zoom call. “I feel great about my team.”
Reyes, 25, his 9 HR last season in 59 games, and will be counted on this year for even more power with Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor gone.
Tribe starter Triston McKenzie gave up 3 homers, and 6 runs total, in 4 2/3 innings.
McKenzie’s spring ERA is now 7.53 but said “today was a lot better” in terms of his tempo on the mound and communication with catcher Roberto Perez.
Bryan Shaw worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning, lowering his spring ERA to 3.12 and appears to be close to locking up a job in the Tribe bullpen.
