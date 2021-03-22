South Euclid: Armed standoff ends peacefully after authorities negotiate with distraught man for 4 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid standoff between an armed 46-year-old man and officers from multiple area police agencies ended peacefully after four hours of negotiating.
The incident began around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when police were called to the A&M Food Mart in the 600 block of South Green Road on reports of a burglary alarm, according to a South Euclid Police Department Facebook post.
When they arrived, officers heard a banging noise and saw a ladder lead up “to the ceiling,” according to the post. They found a man on the roof of the building, who brandished a firearm and pointed it at his own head.
Officers pleaded with the man to put down the weapon and retreated to call SWAT and crisis negotiators.
After four hours of negotiating, the man was taken into custody without further incident, the post said. He was booked in the city jail.
The area around South Green Road and Monticello Boulevard and part of Ruple Road were temporarily closed because of the standoff, according to a post by the City of South Euclid on Facebook.
The man’s family was notified and worked with the police, according to the post.
