19 Troubleshooter: Days Inn closure leaves some long-time residents scrambling with only 2 days notice

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents are out of their homes now that a Days Inn shut down.
Richard Oliver, 72, said, he’s one of them.
“There’s no answer. They just made up their mind. You have to be off the property and if you’re not off the property, we’re gonna call the police,” he said.
The disabled Vietnam War Veteran told 19 News he lived at the Days Inn on Engle Road in Middleburg Heights for the last year and a half. He said management told him Friday he has to leave by Monday, even though his bill is paid through the end of the month.
“For one thing, there’s nothing legal posted on the doors as to an eviction notice, there’s no court order from the courts as to why the eviction is taking place,” Oliver said.
Monday morning, 19 News cameras were rolling as residents gathered their things and packed their belongings to move out.
The 19 News crew stopped by the front desk to get more information about refunding residents their money but a man working would not give a timeline for when or how refunds would be processed.
We also spoke with the law director from the city of Middleburg Heights. He said city leaders don’t know why the location is closing but there have been a number of building and fire code violations as well as issues with the ownership. The city is offering assistance to anyone who’s been affected including, Oliver.
In the meantime, Oliver said this isn’t fair and the people who have been living there are suffering.
“I had to put so much. They’re gonna pay what I want with interest,” he said. “I want to take them to court. They want to shut this place down. I’m gonna shut it down.”
19 News reached out to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts headquarters but did not immediately hear back.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.