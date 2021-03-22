Troy Hill returning to Ohio, ready to help Browns’ defense

Hill, who was born in nearby Youngstown, spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He steadily took on more and more responsibility and was utilized as an every-game starter in 2020, the most productive season of his NFL career. Hill, playing primarily in the slot, started all 16 games, registered a career-high 77 tackles and intercepted three passes, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Hill also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, giving him an NFL-best three defensive scores.