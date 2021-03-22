Valley City: 10 fire departments respond to house fire 2,000 feet from nearest hydrant

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Valley City Fire Department responded to a fire on Abbeyville Road Sunday.
When firefighters arrived fire was visible in the attic and at the back of the two-story dwelling, according to a Valley City Fire Department Facebook post.
Multiple departments were called in to help because of the distance of the structure from a fire hydrant; Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, Erhart, Hinckley, Litchfield, Medina, Granger, Lafayette, Grafton Twp. and Medina County Sheriffs Department all responded.
The nearest hydrant was 2,000 feet away, according to the post. Firefighters used a large diameter hose to bring water to the fire.
All the people had evacuated, the post said. No one - firefighter nor residents - was hurt and the fire was under control shortly after noon.
The Medina County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating.
