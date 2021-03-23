Berea Fire Department: Smoke in area is from controlled burn near overpass construction site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea Fire Department has issued a statement to city residents not to be alarmed if they see smoke in the area.
The smoke is coming from construction on a new bypass, according to an agency Facebook post.
Crews are burning brush from trees that needed to be removed to clear the way for the construction.
The fire department says there is no trash or illegal products in the burn piles, and that residents should not be concerned about air quality.
The wind picked up during the controlled burn that caused smoke to spread over a larger-than-expected area, according to the post.
“We are working closely with them to ensure this controlled burn stays under control, and we will do what we can to help control the smoke as well,” the department wrote.
